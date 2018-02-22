New Orleans Top Taco Festival Producers Introduce Agave Week

The creators of the popular Top Taco Festival have added Agave Week to festivities that will take place in New Orleans in March. The six-day celebration of tequila and mezcal commences on Sunday, March 11 with “The World’s Largest Bloody Maria Brunch,” which will take place at Superior Grill from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The event’s coordinator, Shane Finkelstein, sees this event as an opportunity to not only expand Top Taco Festival, but also educate consumers on the agave plant, since the popularity of tequila and mezcal has grown in leap and bounds across the country.

Several tequila and mezcal focused events will take place throughout the six-day stretch and it’s guaranteed they’ll all excite lovers of these libations. “The World’s Largest Bloody Maria Brunch,” which is sponsored by Milagro Tequila, will offer exceptional brunch items in addition to a Bloody Maria bar stocked with a plethora of unique accoutrements.

In addition to this fresh and unique take on brunch, the week’s merriments will also include a Spirited Soiree at Johnny Sanchez featuring Cazadores tequila, a Suerte tequila pairing dinner at Casa Borrega, a Blue Nectar Tequila Launch Party at Baru, and a Margarita Mix-off presented by Hornitos. During the mix-off, contestants will compete to earn a spot in Top Taco’s VIP lounge, which is located aboard the Paddlewheeler Creole Queen.

For tequila and mezcal fanatics or industry professionals who want to learn more about the popular spirits, El Tesoro will host a virtual reality agave seminar that will feature tequila tastings. Additionally, panels of experts will be on hand to discuss the influence of tequila on cocktails in the south. Professionals are also invited to attend the Top Taco Industry Hour which will offer private, early access to the festival.

Visit www.toptaconola.com to purchase tickets for Agave Week events or for more information on Agave Week and Top Taco. And if you can’t make it to the event, click here for 7 unique twists on the margarita you can make at home.