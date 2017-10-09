Napa, Sonoma Fires Impacting Wine Country

An emergency proclamation has been issued for Northern California’s largest wine region just as harvest is kicking in to full swing. Napa, Sonoma, and Yuba counties have been evacuating as three wildfires rage, damaging an estimated 44,000 acres of land. California Governor Jerry Brown issued an emergency proclamation for the areas after the firestorm destroyed at least 1,500 homes and businesses and reportedly killed at least one person.

The Atlas Peak area of Napa County, famous for its winemaking, saw some of the most destructive fires. The San Jose Mercury News reported that Signorello Estates and the William Hill Estate Winery were burned and destroyed. According to Wine Spectator, hundreds of guests had to be evacuated from the Silverado Resort.

The news is not much better in Sonoma. Willi’s Wine Bar, The Fountaingrove Inn, Chateau St. Jean, and Hilton Wine Country Hotel have all been ruined by the blaze. A local lavender field was consumed and is now lost.

As the fire continues to spread, places like the Benziger Winery, Scribe, and Gundlach Bundschu as well as wineries and vineyards in the Moon Mountain district are at a high risk of being demolished.

There are not yet any reports regarding the number of vineyard acres that have been burned or are burning. Smoke tainting the grapevines continues to be a major concern. The Daily Meal will continue to update this story with any new information.