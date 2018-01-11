We Tried the New Mountain Dew, and Here’s How It Tastes

Mountain Dew recently announced its newest fizzy pop called MTN DEW ICE — a translucent, carbonated, lemon-lime soda with a splash of real juice. As an added bonus, the clear beverage contains caffeine, a trait not many citrus sodas possess.

Most of us at The Daily Meal try to maintain a constant caffeine flow — whether it presents itself in coffee, tea, or energy drinks — so our friends over at Mountain Dew shipped us a deuce of Dews.

Following an informal taste test, all editors unanimously agreed the new drink tasted identical to Sprite mixed with Sierra Mist.

“The first taste I got was just pure sugar, but like, cane sugar. So I didn’t mind the sweetness,” reviewed one editor. “The second taste was lemon, not much lime but that’s OK. I thought it was nice, light, and refreshing. I tend to prefer diet sodas, so I hope they come out with that soon!”



Courtesy of Mountain Dew



“I’d buy it on a road trip,” another editor said.

And while soda technically isn’t a healthful drink (sorry, Japan), MTN DEW ICE has only 100 calories per 12 ounces, whereas regular Mountain Dew has 170.

Members of Dew Nation can “Do the (new) Dew” starting January 15, when MTN DEW ICE drops in stores nationwide.

Taylor Rock is the east coast news editor at The Daily Meal. You can follow her on Twitter @taylorlrock.