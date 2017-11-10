The Most Expensive Bottle of Wine Ever Sold Is a $350,000 California Cabernet Sauvignon

The most expensive wine ever sold was just bought at a charity auction for $350,000. The 2015 cabernet sauvignon was created by celebrity winemaker Jesse Katz — the youngest person ever to become a head winemaker in the U.S. more wine Italy Has a Free Public Wine Fountain and We Are Here for it

The pricey vino was blended for renowned Hollywood agent Shep Gordon — subject of Mike Myers’ 2013 documentary Supermensch. Gordon donated one of his bottles to the Emeril Lagasse Foundation’s Carnivale du Vin annual charity auction, where a private wine collector from Mississippi purchased the bottle with funding from a group of friends.

According to The Drinks Business, Katz has a long list of elite clients. He created a custom wine for Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who gifted a bottle to every player in the AFC West for Christmas last year. Katz is also responsible for “Blue Ocean Floor” — a red blend featured at Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s wedding reception.

The Emeril Lagasse Foundation supports causes related to children’s health and education. This year’s Carnivale du Vin raised over $1.5 million overall. The celebrity chef won a James Beard Humanitarian Award in 2013 for his work with the foundation.

