The New Year is chock-full of plans to start anew, and those resolutions usually follow a theme of eating healthier, exercising more and yes, drinking less alcohol. It's been a crazy year, and we certainly don't blame anyone for wanting to unwind with a cold beer or a cocktail, but if you're participating in dry January, that isn't an option. But that doesn't mean you have to forego your favorite drinks. This virgin Moscow mule has all the flavors of a classic cocktail, sans the alcohol.

The best part about a Moscow mule is that the core flavors of the drink are delicious, even when you don't include vodka. Who could pass up on a refreshing blend of mint, ginger beer and a squeeze of lime juice? It's the perfect drink to serve with a lean protein and roasted veggies during dinnertime. To make it a mocktail, use club soda and non-alcoholic ginger beer.

If you really want to feel like you're enjoying a real cocktail, especially if you're at an event where drinking is commonplace, add your cold concotion to a copper mug. If you're not a fan of ginger beer, or if you prefer something less sweet than a Moscow mule, try out of more of our mocktail recipes that are sure to get you through dry January.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon simple syrup

2 ounces club soda

1 spring of mint

Ice

4 ounces non-alcoholic ginger beer

Directions

Combine lime juice, simple syrup and club soda, preferably in a copper mug.

Add mint leaves.

Fill mug up halfway with ice.

Pour ginger beer over ice.

Garnish with mint and lime wedge, if desired.