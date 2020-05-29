  1. Home
Moscow Mule Mocktail

May 29, 2020 | 12:56pm
By
Serve up this classic cocktail in a copper mug
Moscow Mule Mocktail
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Mix together some ginger beer and club soda, flavored with lime juice and simple syrup, for a non-alcoholic version of this classic cocktail.

Ready in
5 m
4 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 Tablespoon simple syrup
  • 2 Ounces club soda
  • 1 spring of mint (optional)
  • Ice
  • 4 Ounces non-alcoholic ginger beer

Directions

Combine lime juice, simple syrup and club soda, preferably in a copper mug. Add mint leaves, if desired.

Fill mug up halfway with ice.

Pour ginger beer over ice.

Garnish with mint and lime wedge, if desired.

 

