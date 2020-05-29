moscow mule mocktail

May 29, 2020 | 12:56pm
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock
Mix together some ginger beer and club soda, flavored with lime juice and simple syrup, for a non-alcoholic version of this classic cocktail.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 Tablespoon simple syrup
- 2 Ounces club soda
- 1 spring of mint (optional)
- Ice
- 4 Ounces non-alcoholic ginger beer
Directions
Combine lime juice, simple syrup and club soda, preferably in a copper mug. Add mint leaves, if desired.
Fill mug up halfway with ice.
Pour ginger beer over ice.
Garnish with mint and lime wedge, if desired.