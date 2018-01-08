Snuggle Up at Rosewood London’s Monkey 47 Winter Terrace

The Rosewood Hotel, home to the excellent Holborn Dining Room, is one of London’s most twinkly winter hangouts. Within its central cobbled courtyard, is the cosiest nook of all, the snuggest of wood cabins. The Monkey 47 Winter Terrace is spectacularly atmospheric, with flaming torches, heaters, antlers, polished candelabras, and everything else you might want on a chilly winter’s night: hot toddies, blankets, sheepskin rugs, and flock wallpaper. If you’re still thinking it looks a bit low in temperature to be sitting in a log cabin, however nicely decorated, sit down and you’ll discover the piece de resistance: heated seats. Ahhh, it’s as cozy as can be.

On the menu are some superb cocktails and G&Ts – as you’d expect at a gin-sponsored pop-up. We sampled the especially delicious and refreshing Monkey 47 Sloe Gin with Lemon Tonic, a fine citrus-scented fizz that’s as close to perfection as a drink can be. Given the winter weather, you may be drawn to the more esoteric warm cocktails. We tried Oma’s Secret, served in a crystal teapot, with Monkey 47 Sloe, La Quintinye Royal Vermouth, cloudy apple juice, hibiscus tea, and winter spice. This lighter version of warm mulled wine tasted almost non-alcoholic in flavour, but with an undoubted kick. The waiter also steered us to the immensely popular Black Forest Gateau, with Monkey 47 Dry, Cherry Heering, Port LBV, lemon juice and homemade redcurrant syrup. On top is a sumptuous cream of Bailey’s, double cream, egg white, and Mozart Cream liqueur. Definitely one way to get through the bleak mid-winter.

There’s also a bar menu of glorious snacks, including divinely decadent fries with truffle oil and parmesan, fried calamari and a most superb lobster thermidor tart, which oozes eggy, lobstery warm cream as you cut into it. Desserts include a Catalan custard so light it’s surprising it doesn’t float off the plate, and a darkly rich chocolate mousse that’s so substantial that it’s the only thing we don’t manage to finish. Get to the wood cabin as soon as you get a chance as the venue closes up on February 28. You won’t regret snuggling in for the evening here.

We have nearly a dozen other cocktails that are worth a plane ticket, too.