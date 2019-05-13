Hostess Now Sells Ding Dong and Twinkie Coffee Flavors

If you’re a fan of Hostess Ding Dongs, Twinkies, Sno Balls and Honey Buns, rejoice. You can now sip those sweet treats in coffee form, because Hostess-branded K-Cups are now available in select stores.

The new K-Cups come in packs of 12 for individual flavors as well as in a 72-count variety pack, but right now, you’ll need to go to one of two specific retailers to scoop them up. The Hostess coffees can currently be found at Blain’s Farm & Fleet, which has 41 stores in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin, and at Rural King, which has over 100 stores in a 13-state area.



Hostess

The products will be available at other stores later in the year, a representative for Hostess told The Daily Meal via email. For now, Blain’s Farm & Fleet does offer the coffees online, but you’ll need to pay shipping.



Hostess

Sorry, Hostess superfans, no Cupcake or Ho Ho flavors are available for now — but come on, Ding Dongs are pretty close. And these coffees aren’t the only Hostess brand extension we’ve seen lately. Back in December, Hostess Donettes and Honey Bun cereals were released. Both taste strikingly like their pastry namesakes, so we’ll assume these new coffees are also on point. If you prefer to have your coffee brewed by a pro, you can always sneak a pack of Ding Dongs into one of the best coffee chains in America.