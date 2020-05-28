If you're looking for some sweet nostalgia to get you through the hot summer months months, travel back in time to the days of lemonade stands with this refreshing and easy-to-make fresh-squeezed lemonade recipe.

Frozen Fruit Recipes: Smoothies, Pops and More Desserts

Instead of gritting your teeth and dealing with the summer heat, turn it into an incredible staycation with this three-ingredient lemonade recipe. While the recipe takes less than 30 minutes to prepare, it will need at least two hours in the fridge to chill, so plan accordingly.

It's simple: all you'll need is water, white sugar and lemon juice. Just combine one cup of water with the white sugar and bring the mixture to a boil. Allow it to chill in the refrigerator, then add in the lemon juice and continue to chill. After the ingredients have cooled, add in the rest of the water, add ice and enjoy.

And, if you liked this recipe, then you're sure to love these incredible ways to make more than just lemonade out of lemons.

Easy, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Ingredients

8 cups water

1 1/2 cup white sugar

1 1/2 cup lemon juice

Directions

First combine 1 cup of water with 1 1/2 cups white sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil. Then chill in the refrigerator.

Then, squeeze lemons until you have 1 1/2 cups of lemon juice. Chil in the refrigerator.

Once the ingredients have cooled, combine your lemon juice, sugar water and an additional 7 cups of water. Add ice and serve.