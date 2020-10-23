It may be a Christmas tradition that you’ve forgotten in adulthood, but as children, we knew it was important to leave out cookies for Santa on the night before Christmas. Of course, Santa Claus has a long journey delivering presents to young boys and girls, so why not help him relieve some stress with this holiday cocktail?

Eggnog is a popular winter beverage that you can either make from scratch with your own recipe or buy it pre-made from the grocery store. It’s simply made from beaten eggs, milk, cream and very often made boozy with whiskey.

While not traditional 'nog, this martini has the decadent, comforting flavors of the holiday. While this recipe doesn’t include eggs, it still has a nice creamy texture from the light cream and white chocolate liqueur.

So if you’re trying to think of the perfect beverage to serve at your Christmas gathering or to leave on the top for Santa, this eggnog martini recipe is the way to go. Serve it in a martini glass topped with ground nutmeg. Still thirsty? Here are other festive cocktails that you can try that will bring out the holiday joy.

Eggnog Martini

Ingredients:

4 ounces light cream

2 ounces white chocolate liqueur

1/4 teaspoon McCormick Ground Nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon McCormick Rum Extract With Other Natural Flavors

Directions:

Fill cocktail shaker 2/3 full with ice.

Add cream, white chocolate liqueur, nutmeg and rum flavor; shake until well mixed and chilled.

Strain into a martini glass.

Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick