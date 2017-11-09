Dunkin's New Festive Cup Design Has Us in the Holiday Spirit

Dunkin’ Donuts is rolling out seasonal cups and packaging with festive holiday designs beginning November 20.

Their new cups will feature the word “Joy” and will incorporate wintery snowflakes, peppermints, holly leaves, and holiday trees to evoke the celebratory and cozy feeling of the season.

Although we anticipate Starbucks’ holiday cups every year, other chains like McDonald’s and now Dunkin’ seem to be joining in on the holiday fun and keeping hands toasty and festive with their seasonal designs.



Dunkin' Donuts

Along with their new cute cups, Dunkin’ will also be bringing back their signature winter drinks. Peppermint Mocha and Brown Sugar Cinnamon will also be available in stores beginning November 20. If those seasonal flavors sound like they’re going to bring you some holiday cheer, check out these 11 deliciously sweet fast-food chain holiday drinks.