Courtesy of McDonald's
McDonald's Unveils Red Holiday Cups on Same Day as Starbucks

Merry McChristmas

Early in the morning on November 1, Starbucks revealed the new design of its famous holiday cup. To compete with the rather plain, adult coloring book-like layout of Starbucks’ offering, McDonald’s has released a much bolder red holiday cup — which premiered just hours later on the very same day.

The cup, which holds hot beverages, bears a swirl of glistening stars. According to the chain, this year’s theme is “Wonder in Every Sip,” and the cup will be available nationwide starting November 6.

McDonald’s coffee line, McCafé, has also begun serving its seasonal winter flavors. The Peppermint Mocha features espresso with steamed milk and peppermint chocolate syrup, garnished with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle. And the Peppermint Hot Chocolate is “silky smooth” with a hint of mint chocolate, also served with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle.

For a limited time, the chain will be offering any small McCafé specialty beverage for just $2. And now, for the first time ever, you can even order these drinks through McDelivery on UberEATS.

As we move into colder weather, caffeine fiends are making the switch hot coffee. But sometimes — no matter what the temperature — many people stick to iced drinks. We tasted 9 chain cold brew coffees, and this was the best one.

