It’s a collaboration made in Boston heaven. Two of the city’s most iconic beverage makers, Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts) and Harpoon Brewery, have teamed up for a collaborative brew, appropriately named Dunkin’ Coffee Porter.

Though you may think this beer will follow in the footsteps of IHOP’s new pancake-flavored beer with Keegan Ales by infusing the flavor of Dunkin’s famous doughnuts, Dunkin’ Coffee Porter is actually made to mimic the flavor of Dunkin’s espresso blend coffee. The resulting brew is said to be a smooth, malty porter with a 6 percent ABV and essences of espresso and dark chocolate. Sounds like the perfect beer for fall to us!

So why did Harpoon choose to collaborate with the newly renamed Dunkin’? Apparently the two New England companies have a history that goes way back. Like many folks in Massachusetts, Harpoon Brewery is fueled by Dunkin’.





Dunkin'

“Dunkin’ has been there for us since the early days when getting the brewery up and running required a lot of beer, and even more coffee,” Dan Kenary, CEO and Co-Founder of Harpoon Brewery, said in a press release. “We couldn’t think of a better way to pay tribute to the company that’s helped fuel our success than to create something special for our fans by combining the taste of their favorite morning brew with one of ours.”

Dunkin’ Coffee Porter is out now in 12-ounce bottles and on draft at certain retail locations across the Eastern U.S. It will be on sale through the fall. Seeking out new beers such as this one and soaking up the rich coffee flavor is just another great reason to drink a beer every day.