Corona Is Replacing 6-Pack Rings With New Stackable Cans

Beer maker Grupo Modelo is combating plastic waste by doing away with the brand’s six-pack rings. A more eco-friendly design called “Fit Packs” is being tested to take the plastic rings’ place. Instead of being bound by something harmful that would end up polluting the ocean or general landscape, these new Corona cans use no extra packaging at all.

So how does it work? According to Mexico News Daily, the top of each can screws into the bottom of another, creating an interlocking tower up to 10 cans high. The format makes the product even more portable than before, meaning you don’t even really need a plastic bag to carry it.

Corona interlocking cans. Kind of awesome. Not to mention, great for wizard staffs. pic.twitter.com/yWsIiXm4Lz — Cody Bohl (@cody_bohl) June 19, 2019

Fit Packs are a product of Grupo Modelo parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev and American advertising agency Leo Burnett. The innovation earned an award at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France. Fit Packs are currently being tested in Mexico only, but the company is planning for a wider rollout in the future.

Last year, the company similarly tested six-pack rings made from plant-based biodegradable fibers with a mix of byproduct waste and compostable materials. These were designed to break down into organic matter that won’t hurt wildlife. The plastic-free rings were first launched in Tulum, Mexico, with plans to expand to the U.K. at a later time. For the sake of Mother Earth, we’re hoping these products earn a spot on American shelves with the most eco-friendly things you can by at the grocery store.