For as long as there have been Disney theme parks, Coca-Cola has been right there with them. And as Disneyland and Walt Disney World add a galaxy far, far away to their parks, Coke products will be right there with them. Alongside a slew of brand-new space-inspired beverages at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Coca-Cola and Disney have announced that Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Dasani water will be getting an intergalactic new look exclusively for the new theme park lands.

Though the products inside are going to be familiar to travelers from Earth, the packaging is truly out of this world. Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Sprite will come in circular plastic bottles that resemble a few of our favorite droids (shout out to BB-8!). Meanwhile, the Dasani water will be in a more familiar earthly shape. And, yes, that writing is Aurebesh, the language used in the Star Wars universe.



Coca-Cola

If the bottles look a little rough around the edges, that’s on purpose. Coca-Cola teamed up with Walt Disney Imagineering to create bottles that felt authentic to the world of Batuu, the new Star Wars planet created for Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

“We wanted to create a package that would appear like it was pulled off a ship or left behind and repurposed as a bottle of your favorite Coca-Cola beverage — all with visual cues that keep you in the Star Wars storyline,” Matt Cooper, an associate industrial designer at Coke, said in a statement.

In addition to the Coke products available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Batuu will also feature plenty of food and drink straight from the kitchen of a jedi. Notably, Oga’s Cantina will be selling alcohol at Disneyland for the first time in the park’s history, with cocktails such as the Bespin Fizz, Outer Rim and Yub Nub. There will be an array of nonalcoholic beverages available at the cantina as well. Other drink options include the famous Blue Milk and Green Milk at the Milk Stand, so you can sip like a Skywalker.

The new Coke bottles will debut alongside the rest of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park on May 31 and Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios on August 29. This immersive, expansive new land is just one of the many, many ways that Disney parks are going to look totally different by 2021.