Chandon Releases the Best-Dressed Bubbly of the Season Plus the Winery’s First-Ever Rosé

As a dedicated fan of sparkling wines from Napa Valley, this time of year I’m always giddy with anticipation for the annual unveiling of Chandon’s Winter Collection bottles designed by my handbag idol Rebecca Minkoff. Besides being a fashion goddess, she’s Chandon California brand ambassador, so each year she debuts a new graphic – inspired by her signature designs – for Chandon’s holiday bubbles.

This year Minkoff knocked it out of the park again, not only with her geometric, holographic foil patterns in winter white and navy with gold and pink metallic. Yes, pink, to match the contents of Chandon California’s new sparkling Rosé – the first Rosé ever released the Napa winery's 44-year history. This pretty sister to the traditional Chandon California Brut really gets me. Both are limited editions available for $24 now until New Year’s Eve.



Courtesy Rebecca Minkoff

Now that the Domaine Chandon tasting room in Napa Valley has reopened for business – along with hundreds of other Napa and Sonoma wineries – it again welcomes visitors. Spread the good news, support your favorites, and pop a bottle of bubbles to celebrate.

Happy hour fashionistas have yet another reason to rejoice: Chandon has collaborated with Minkoff for a new limited-edition clutch – the perfect Champs accessory to ensure you and your squad toast the season in style and #NapaProud solidarity. The #ChandonSquad Leo Clutch plays to Chandon's California roots with "I'd Rather be in Napa" and #ChandonSquad hand painted in navy by artist Brian Kaspr on an opal iridescent leather, mimicking the same effect of the holographic foil on the Winter 2017 bottle design. The #ChandonSquad Leo Clutch ($95) is available exclusively online and at the beautiful Chandon winery in Yountville, California, or one of the other 25 best wineries in California.