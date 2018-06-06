Eating your vegetables is important, and not enough of us do it. That’s why when you don’t have time, you can at least choke down a green juice or Postmates yourself some Sweetgreen for dinner. But now it’s going to be even easier to get your fix of greens thanks to an Australian innovation involving your morning cup of a coffee and fiber-filled broccoli.

There are some pretty weird coffee trends around, but this one is definitely one of the weirder ideas we’ve heard in a while. Vogue Australia reports that CSIRO, an Australian federal government agency responsible for scientific research, and Hort Innovations, an Australian horticultural group, have created a powdered broccoli product that one Melbourne café is turning into broccoli lattes, or “broccolattes.” Common Folk Coffee Company has been cranking out these weird green and brown broccoli-infused java drinks to what CSIRO is calling “mixed reviews.”

The group posted a video of someone trying to post a healthy-looking latte to their Twitter, and the test-subject’s choking response tells us basically all we need to know about the flavor of this beverage. Vegetables and coffee aren’t a match made in heaven.

#Broccolatte anyone?? Maybe... or maybe not. You might enjoy our new broccoli powder more in spag bol. ALSO: Not only does two spoonfuls = 1 serve of veggies, it helps cut down on food loss! https://t.co/qxIr5UzJes ^EK pic.twitter.com/5lIPrDCdBC — CSIRO (@CSIROnews) June 6, 2018

However, the broccoli powder may go well with soups or in green smoothies. According to Mashable, the broccoli powder is made by using a “combination of selected pre-treatment and drying processes” that keeps the flavor, color, and nutrients from the tiny green trees while also making it easy to mix in to any sort of liquid. Plus, two spoonfuls of the stuff equals one serving of vegetables, and it helps to cut down on food waste because it’s made with the entire broccoli plant — stems and all.

So maybe we won’t see broccoli lattes on the Starbucks secret menu anytime soon, but if you’re looking to add vitamins C, K, A, and B6 along with folate, magnesium, potassium, and other nutrients you can get from broccoli, you might want to check out the produce section in any of America’s best supermarkets for some fresh crowns and douse those babies in some ranch!