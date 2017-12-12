Beyoncé Issues Cease and Desist Letter Over Biëryoncé Craft Brew

An all-female craft brewery in Brooklyn has received a cease and desist letter over its Beyoncé-inspired German pilsner. Owner Katarina Martinez created “Biëryoncé” in October 2016 for an Oktoberfest party that took place at the same time as a Beyoncé concert she couldn’t attend. But apparently, Queen Bey wasn’t “Drunk in Love” with the boozy tribute.

“As a Hispanic, female-run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I’d pay homage,” Martinez told Pitchfork. “We’re disappointed she didn’t take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted.”

According to a post on the brewery’s Facebook, Biëryoncé has been renamed “Kätariná” in honor of the brand’s “badass female brewer and owner.” But there are no hard feelings here. Lineup Brewery writes, “We’re still huge Beyoncé fans.”

The limited-edition batch is reportedly still available in select locations around New York while supplies last. But Bey isn’t the first star that Lineup has paid homage to. “Notorious” (Notorious B.I.G.), “Under Pressure” (David Bowie and Freddie Mercury), and “I Bet You Think This Beer Is About You” (Carly Simon) are also available. For more on the rich and famous, here are the 10 biggest celebrity food stories of 2017.