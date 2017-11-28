For the sixth holiday season in a row, Belvedere Vodka is releasing a special limited-edition bottle with proceeds supporting the critical work for The Global Fund in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa. With its audacious sleek red color and stunning pearl-matte finish, the (BELVEDERE)RED Limited-Edition bottle ($29) is designed to be a striking and meaningful gift. Sales will help provide treatment for nearly 40,000 women living with HIV and help stop the transmission of the virus to their babies.

This year’s (BELVEDERE)RED limited release is a creative take on the Polish vodka maker’s iconic bottle, which features an illustration of the Polish presidential palace. “Our longstanding partnership with (RED) has been a remarkable journey, and remains crucial to our values and what we stand for.” said Rodney Williams, president of Belvedere Vodka. “Belvedere’s ability to raise awareness and become a critical part of the fight for an AIDS-free generation, is something we take great pride in.”

(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS. (RED) partners with the world’s most iconic brands that contribute up to 50 percent of profits from co-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. When seeking gifts that give back this year, it’s worth noting that (RED)’s other partners include Claro, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks. (RED) Special Edition partners include Alessi, Le Creuset, and S’well. To date, (RED) has generated more than $465 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, and Zambia. All of the funds are put to work, with no overhead taken. It’s estimated that (RED) initiatives have impacted more than 90 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing, and care services.

“Belvedere’s continued support of the AIDS fight with (RED) drives real impact where it is needed most, enabling mothers and their children to live healthy, productive lives, and helping ensure that this generation and the next can contribute to communities and economies where they live and beyond,” said Deborah Dugan, CEO of (RED).

Try it in a festive martini or whip up another festive holiday cocktail or mocktail.

Check out another festive drink, which makes a dramatic entrance with the addition of dry ice.