For the sixth holiday season in a row, Belvedere Vodka is releasing a special limited-edition bottle with proceeds supporting the critical work for The Global Fund in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa. With its audacious sleek red color and stunning pearl-matte finish, the (BELVEDERE)RED Limited-Edition bottle ($29) is designed to be a striking and meaningful gift. Sales will help provide treatment for nearly 40,000 women living with HIV and help stop the transmission of the virus to their babies.

To celebrate the cause, vodka fans can raise a toast to generous holiday gifting with the (BELVEDERE)RED Martini. Refreshing and flavorful, this bespoke cocktail pays homage to the (RED) cause with its red hue. Consumers can order the (BELVEDERE)RED Martini at featured bars and restaurants, and can make them at home with this recipe: