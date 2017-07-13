Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,000 Tip at Waffle House

The staff of a Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina, had a very good night this week. Not only did they get to meet a celebrity customer, New Kids on the Block’s Donnie Wahlberg, but before he left he gave them a $2,000 tip.

Wahlberg is a huge fan of Waffle House. According to ABC News, Wahlberg is currently on tour with New Kids on the Block, and he’s been visiting Waffle House restaurants at nearly every stop of his tour. His Twitter and Facebook accounts feature several photos of him and his friends at various Waffle Houses, and it seems like he often gives very big tips. Last month he left a $500 tip for three employees at a different Waffle House he visited late one night in Edgewood, Maryland. And on Wednesday, July 12, he dropped by the Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina, and left a $2,000 tip.

A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

Wahlberg posted a photo of him posing with the Waffle House employees and holding a receipt that showed he’d left a $2,000 tip on an $82.60 bill.

"My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars -- for years!” Wahlberg wrote on Facebook. “So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!"

Wahlberg also reportedly offered the Waffle House staff tickets to the New Kids on the Block concert the following night. If the servers weren’t NKOTB fans before, they probably are now.

Click here to find out 10 reasons Waffle House is the best chain on Earth.