Dairy Queen’s Reese’s Outrageous Blizzard Piles Reese’s on top of Reese’s

Is peanut butter your passion? Chocolate what you crave? Get to Dairy Queen for the limited edition Reese’s Outrageous Blizzard, which combines two kinds of Reese’s treats.

The limited-time blizzard is January’s Blizzard of the Month at DQ. It blends Reese’s peanut-butter cups with crunchy Reese’s Pieces, creamy peanut butter topping and a layer of warm, sweet caramel topping with DQ’s vanilla soft serve.

The dessert was inspired by Reese’s Outrageous candy bar, Nation’s Restaurant News reported in August, when it was first offered.

“Chocolate and peanut butter is the quintessential candy combination,” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation, said at the time. “We take it to another level by adding our vanilla soft serve and caramel to create an outrageous taste profile only made possible from our friends at Reese’s … It’s three unique textures coming together in every red spoon bite.”

Not that DQ Blizzards are outrageously expensive, but they’re meant to be so thick that if they’re not served upside down, the next one is free. The treat comes in four sizes – mini, small, medium and large, and is offered at participating Dairy Queen locations.

Reese’s lovers will go nuts for the treat, but if peanut-butter’s not your pick, other Blizzards include the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard and the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard. If creative ice cream treats are what you need to chill out, scoop up 21 unexpected ice-cream flavors.