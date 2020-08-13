If you're looking to put all of the summer vegetables in your garden to use, this zucchini soup is the perfect way to do so. You can learn how to cook zucchini in under 10 minutes.

Bursting with nutrients, zucchini soup is a way to get the essence of summer in one comforting dish. Quick summer soups are the easiest way to make dinner at home feel like a restaurant experience.

Making this recipe is a breeze. All you need to do is place the zucchini into the Instant Pot, add water and cook on high pressure for two minutes. Next, transfer the zucchini and the rest of your ingredients into a blender and blend until it's smooth.

Serve this quick and easy soup with some homemade bread for the ideal dynamic duo. And if you liked this recipe then you're sure to love more of our easy Instant Pot recipes for beginners.

Instant Pot Zucchini Soup

Ingredients

2 zucchinis chopped

1 cup water

1 cup coconut milk

1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Place zucchini on the trivet and trivet in the Instant Pot.

Add water in the Instant Pot and close the lid of the Instant Pot.

Set Instant Pot to Manual at high pressure and cook for 2 minutes. Release the pressure quickly through steam vent.

Open the lid of the Instant Pot.

Transfer zucchini and all ingredients in a blender.

Blend until it becomes smooth.

Serve and enjoy.

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks