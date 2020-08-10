During the dog days of summer, it’s important to have a variety of cold recipes in mind that won’t heat up you or the house. But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice cooked proteins — this zesty chicken salad sandwich is packed with flavor and can be made using leftover chicken.

Easy Chicken Recipes for the Summer

Chicken sandwiches are among the most popular delivery orders across America, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make something equally as delicious from home. In less than one hour, this incredible meal can be served for lunch or dinner.

To cut down on time, we recommend making chicken for dinner the previous night and storing some for the next day. Just make sure when it comes time to assemble the sandwich that the chicken is thoroughly shredded.

Mix the shredded chicken with mayo and tomatoes for added flavor then assemble the sandwich with avocado, pepper jack cheese and your choice of bread. But, if you don’t have chicken handy and don’t feel like going through the effort of cooking some, try one of these sandwich recipes better than mom used to make.

Zesty Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup canola oil

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 can (10 oz each) Ro*Tel Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained

3/4 cups light mayonnaise

No-stick cooking spray

3/4 cups shredded pepper jack cheese (3/4 cup = 3 oz)

1 loaf (16 oz each) French bread baguette (24 inches long)

1 avocado, pitted, peeled, sliced thin

Directions

Combine chicken, oil, garlic and pepper in a large resealable food storage bag; close bag and refrigerate 15 minutes.

Combine drained tomatoes and mayonnaise in a food processor; pulse until smooth. Set aside.

Spray a large skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Remove chicken from bag; discard bag with remaining marinade. Cook chicken 12 to 15 minutes or until no longer pink in centers (165°F), turning once.

Cool chicken for 15 minutes in the refrigerator. Shred chicken with fork. Place chicken in a bowl; add cheese and mayonnaise mixture. Stir to combine.

Cut bread into six pieces, about 4 inches each. Cut each piece in half lengthwise. Evenly top the bottom halves with chicken mixture and avocado slices. Close with top halves of bread.

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat