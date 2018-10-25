Last year, Williams Sonoma debuted an enchanting line of Harry Potter-inspired cookware. Hold on to your horcrux, because the home goods retailer is back with 38 new products inspired by J.K. Rowling’s smash series.

The Ultimate Family Holiday Survival Guide

Fans of the Boy Who Lived now have access to a whopping 61 items inspired by the the beloved characters and the four houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. In addition to aprons, towels, cookie cutters, linens and cakes, Williams Sonoma has newly released:



Courtesy of Williams Sonoma



Candy:

Milk chocolate wands inspired by Harry, Hermione and Dumbledore ($32.95), gummy frogs ($14.95), acid pops ($16.95), cinnamon balls ($16.95), lemon sherbets ($15.95) and Bertie Bott’s Every-Flavour Beans ($14.95).



Courtesy of Williams Sonoma



Kitchenware:

Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin water bottles ($29.95), a spatula set to whip up Hagrid’s famous "Happee Birthdae" cake ($27.95), an ultimate spatula set ($39.95), a mini spatula set ($16.95), a Hogwarts spatula ($13.95), a Harry Potter spatula ($12.95), a Harry Potter flex spatula ($16.95), an ice tray ($12.95) and a Hedwig cookie jar ($69.95).

The entire collection is available exclusively on Williams Sonoma’s website now. If only they came with the magical powers to cook from the comfort of our pajamas on the couch. Accio Thanksgiving dinner!