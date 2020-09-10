Believe it or not, the crisp fall season is right around the corner and before its arrival you'll want to have plenty of recipes locked and loaded. This stuffed acorn squash is packed with autumnal flavors and it's delicious.

The Best Mac and Cheese Recipes

Serving a colorful and creative dish is one easy way to turn dinner at home into a restaurant experience . Loaded with seasonal ingredients, this stuffed acorn squash is guaranteed to be a new weeknight dinner that the entire family will love.

Not only is this dish flavorful, but it's also a great way to finish off a loaf of bread . To start, mix together your spices and toss in the bread cubes. Then, cut the acorn squash in half, remove the stems and seeds, and trim the bottom of the squash so it's flat.

Place the squash into your slow cooker with some water and fill each half with the stuffing mixture. Top with agave and butter and let it cook for two hours. Stuffed acorn squash is one of many easy dishes that can be made in the Crock-Pot, but it's also the perfect vegetarian meal for weeknight dinners.

Stuffed Acorn Squash

Ingredients

1/4 cup C&H® Dark Brown Sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

3/4 cups mixed dried berries

1/4 cup chopped pecans

3 slices potato bread, cubed

2 acorn squash

2/3 cups water

1/2 cup C&H® Organic Blue Agave Nectar Amber Syrup, divided

4 tablespoons butter, divided

Directions

In medium bowl, mix brown sugar, salt, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, berries and pecans. Stir to mix all together, toss in the bread cubes and stir so the bread cubes are coated in some of the mixture. Set aside.

Cut acorn squash in half. Remove stems and seeds. Trim bottom of squash so it sits flat. Place each half face up into slow cooker. Pour the water into bottom of slow cooker around the squash. Spoon ½ cup stuffing mixture into each acorn opening allowing it to mound a bit. Drizzle 1/8 cup agave syrup over each squash. Press 1 tablespoon butter on top of each stuffing mound.

Set cooker on high for 2 hours.

Recipe courtesy of C&H Sugar.