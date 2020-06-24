Summer is officially here, which means it's time to fire up the grill. While backyard burgers are delicious and grilled chicken is far from boring, the star of the cookout is a scrumptious steak. And every perfectly-grilled steak needs an equally tasty sauce. Skip the store-bought stuff and make this homemade barbecue sauce with steak skewers this summer.

How to Cook Chicken, Turkey, Steak and 12 Other Foods Correctly

Whether you're dealing with the nicest cut of steak or something more affordable, this sauce can make even the cheapest of steaks delicious.

To make the cherry barbecue sauce, you'll need a variety of ingredients including: tomato paste, balsamic vinegar, cherry juice, real cherries, mustard and honey. In a pan you should heat oil over medium heat with your onions and garlic.

In no time at all, you'll have tender steak skewers served with a tart, sweet and smoky barbecue sauce. And, if you like this recipe, then you're sure to love more easy grilling recipes for steak, chicken, pizza and more.

Steak Skewers with Cherry BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

For the sauce:

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons no-salt-added tomato paste

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 cup cherry juice

12 ounces frozen unsweetened pitted cherries, thawed

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon stone-ground mustard

1 tablespoon brown sugar or honey

For the steak:

1 pound London broil (top round steak), thinly sliced into 8 strips

3 tablespoons chopped green onions

Directions:

For the sauce:

In a small saucepan, heat oil over medium heat and add onion and garlic; sauté 5 minutes or until softened.

Add tomato paste and vinegar, stirring until smooth.

Stir in juice, cherries, paprika, mustard and sugar and bring to a simmer; cook and stir 10 minutes or until slightly thickened, mashing cherries with a fork.

Let sauce cool

For the steak:

Pour ¾ cup of the sauce into a large resealable plastic bag and add steak strips; seal bag, and turn to coat, then let stand at room temperature 20 to 30 minutes.

Preheat broiler to high and line a baking sheet with foil.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade.

On each of 8 (10-inch) skewers, thread 1 steak strip in a slightly wavy pattern.

Season with pepper to taste, then place on baking sheet, and broil 2 to 3 minutes per side (145°F for medium-rare) or to desired doneness.

Transfer to a platter, sprinkle with green onions, and serve with remaining sauce.

This recipe is courtesy of Juicy Juice.