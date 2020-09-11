ALLEKO/iStock via Getty Images
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Quick & Easy
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Quick & Easy

Recipe of the Day: Slow Cooker Beef Brisket

September 11, 2020 | 10:44am
By
This recipe is so easy you'll wonder how you lived up to this point without it
ALLEKO/iStock via Getty Images

Few meals are more versatile than brisket. It can be served as a weeknight dinner meal, on game days, holidays and more. But the best part about brisket? It keeps things simple. This recipe can be made in the slow cooker and requires only two ingredients. 

The Best Mac and Cheese Recipes

If you're someone who enjoys meal prep, brisket and other slow cooker meals are the way to go. Serve it with a hearty potato side dish, or use the brisket in tacos and more Mexican-inspired dishes that you can make at home

To make the recipe, put your beef brisket in the slow cooker, top it with salsa verde, and let it cook on low for six to seven hours. Once the brisket is done, toss it into a tortilla and add your favorite taco toppings. This dish is just one of many Crock-Pot recipes that are guaranteed to save your life in college

Two-Ingredient Slow Cooker Beef Brisket

Ingredients

3-4 pounds beef brisket

2 cups green salsa verde (Or if you prefer a milder flavor use - 1 cup green salsa verde 1 cup water)

Tortillas and your favorite taco toppings

Directions

Turn slow cooker on low.

Put the beef brisket in and top with salsa verde. Cook on low for 6-7 hours.

Serve with tortillas and your favorite toppings.

Related
Vintage Recipes No One Makes Anymore – But ShouldFrench Toast Recipes and More Ways to Finish Off a Loaf of Bread101 Ways to Cook an EggWhat Not to Microwave: Pizza, Hot Dogs and More

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.

Grilled Chicken Recipes That Aren’t Boring