Few meals are more versatile than brisket. It can be served as a weeknight dinner meal, on game days, holidays and more. But the best part about brisket? It keeps things simple. This recipe can be made in the slow cooker and requires only two ingredients.

If you're someone who enjoys meal prep, brisket and other slow cooker meals are the way to go. Serve it with a hearty potato side dish, or use the brisket in tacos and more Mexican-inspired dishes that you can make at home.

To make the recipe, put your beef brisket in the slow cooker, top it with salsa verde, and let it cook on low for six to seven hours. Once the brisket is done, toss it into a tortilla and add your favorite taco toppings. This dish is just one of many Crock-Pot recipes that are guaranteed to save your life in college.

Two-Ingredient Slow Cooker Beef Brisket

Ingredients

3-4 pounds beef brisket

2 cups green salsa verde (Or if you prefer a milder flavor use - 1 cup green salsa verde 1 cup water)

Tortillas and your favorite taco toppings

Directions

Turn slow cooker on low.

Put the beef brisket in and top with salsa verde. Cook on low for 6-7 hours.

Serve with tortillas and your favorite toppings.

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.