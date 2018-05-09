This Simple Hack Will Bring Stale Cereal Back to Life

Cereal can be one of the most delicious things ever — crunchy, creamy and sweet, a bowlful of flavor (if you choose the right brand of course) that is tasty down to the last bite. But don’t you hate it when you reach for a box of your favorite cereal and pour it into your bowl, only to discover that it is no longer crispy and delicious, but rather is a limp, stale shadow of its former self? Then what?

Whether you are having cereal for breakfast or for a late night snack, discovering that it has (seemingly overnight) transformed from fab to drab can be a real bummer, right? Never fear! There is a solution (a “hack,” if you will), and it is oh-so-simple.

Turn to your trusty oven when stale-cereal-times strike and never prematurely discard an unsatisfactorily soft bowl of cornflakes again. Simply set you oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, spread your sad, stale cereal evenly onto a sheet pan, and pop it in to toast for 5-10 minutes. Then all you have to do is let it cool and voila — perfect, satisfying, and, most importantly, crispy cereal. So there you have it: Cereal, a magical and wonderful thing, can be brought back from the grave. Did you know you could salvage cereal? There’s more to cereal than you may think, like these things you didn’t know about 16 popular breakfast cereals!