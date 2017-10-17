‘Sesame Street’ Favorite Cookie Monster to Host Cooking Segment

Sesame Street’s very own Cookie Monster will be hosting a cooking segment on the long-running series (now at 48 seasons and counting) called “Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck.” Our favorite furry blue dessert devotee will be shown running a food truck with his friend and new Sesame Street character Gonger (not to be confused with Gonzo of The Muppets).

During the show, Cookie Monster and Gonger will receive a call from a child who wants to order a meal from the food truck owners, prompting the two monsters to go on an adventure to find the main ingredient for their dish. According to a statement from the show, the characters will travel to exciting places like a cranberry bog, a pasta factory, and even an avocado farm.

The segment aims to teach children where their food comes from and to promote healthier eating habits.

Brown Johnson, the executive vice president and creative director of Sesame Workshop, explained the rationale to Food & Wine: “The video field trips to farms and factories are reminiscent of classic Sesame Street, and Cookie Monster — an enduring favorite with fans of all ages — is the original food fanatic. Who better to teach kids how food gets to their plates, putting a Sesame spin on the food truck culture that’s unfolding in communities across the country?”

It was also reported that Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi will be guest-starring on an episode to visit an international street food fair. These segments sound like they are going to be just as iconic as these previous 10 memorable food moments on Sesame Street!