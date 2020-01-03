Scrambled eggs are a breakfast staple, and veryone seems to have their own technique for the perfect scramble. You can try to make them light and fluffy with everything from water to cream, but if you really want to impart that coveted airiness to your eggs, the magic ingredient isn't a liquid at all: It’s baking powder.

Double-acting baking powder, which is traditionally used as a leavening agent in baked goods and pancakes, works by releasing carbon dioxide bubbles both when it comes into contact with liquid and when it’s heated — that’s why they call it double-acting.

Mixing a small amount of baking powder (just one-eighth of a teaspoon per two large eggs) into beaten eggs before cooking will work the same magic that it does on pancakes, and will result in eggs that are light and fluffy.

This technique may sound a little unorthodox, but it works. And while you’re at it, why not toss some of these unexpected ingredients that go great with eggs into your scramble as well?