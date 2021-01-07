Nothing is more satisfying than when your dinner looks great and makes you feel great. If you're looking to cook healthier in the new year, look no further than this bright salmon dish. The fish's deep orange color is complemented by shades of green from the pesto and yellow hues from the turmeric-topped roasted cauliflower. After trying out this recipe, cooking your salmon with a little bit of salt and lemon will be a thing of the past.

You're probably used to having salmon as a grilled summertime food, but the fatty fish should really be a staple year-round. Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure and improve heart function. The protein is known to promote healthy skin, enhance eyesight and even promote brain health.

This recipe gives you all those health benefits and tastes really darn good. The salmon adds a generous amount of protein to your diet and the spiced caulflower keeps the meal low-carb without sacrificing flavor. It's easy, too. All you need to do is season and roast cauliflower, and do the same for your salmon. While your fish and veggies are in the oven, craft a homemade pesto using arugula, basil, nuts, garlic, olive oil and spices. If you're short on time, pick up a dairy-free pesto from your grocery store.

Serve the salmon with half of the roasted cauliflower, a handful of arugula and top with pesto, chopped pistachios and a squeeze of lime juice. The filling and nutritious salmon dish is one of many easy recipes perfect for home-cooked meals.

Ingredients

For the Cauliflower:

12-14 ounces cauliflower florets

2 tablespoons organic avocado oil

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 pinch of red chili flakes (optional)

For the Pesto:

1 cup baby arugula

1 cup basil leaves

1/4 cup peeled pistachio, toasted

3-4 cloves garlic

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons organic extra virgin olive oil

Zest of 1 lime

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For the fish:

2 (4-5oz.) wild salmon filets, skin on

1 tablespoon organic avocado oil

1/4 teaspoon ground fennel

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon Himalayan salt

1 cup baby arugula

1 tablespoon chopped pistachio

Lime wedges

Directions

For the Cauliflower:

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Line a baking sheet with unbleached parchment paper.

Halve small cauliflower florets and cut larger florets into roughly half inch slices, toss with oil and spices and spread out evenly on baking sheet.

Place in the oven for 20 minutes.

While the cauliflower is roasting, make the pesto.

For the Pesto:

Toast pistachio in a skillet over medium-low heat until lightly toasted, about 5 minutes, shaking the skillet every minute or so.

Once toasted, put pistachio in a food processor and pulse together with garlic and salt until they form a crumb-like texture, then add arugula, basil, lime zest, lime juice, coriander, and olive oil, and blend together until well combined.

Do not over-blend as this will create heat that could cook the herbs and affect the taste and appearance.

Note: pesto can be made a day ahead and stored in a glass container with airtight lid and topped with a thin layer of olive oil to avoid oxidation.

For the fish:

After the cauliflower has cooked for 20 minutes, remove the baking sheet from the oven and turn the cauliflower over while making a space in the center for your salmon.

Pat the filets dry then coat with oil and evenly rub in the spices and season with salt.

Carefully place the filets skin side down in the center of the pan and continue to roast for an additional 10-12 minutes, depending on the thickness & desired doneness.

Remove from the oven when the fish is cooked and the cauliflower is caramelized and crisp around the edges.

Lift the filets away from the skin using a spatula (preferably fish spatula) and transfer to a plate to rest.

On 2 large plates place 1/2 of the roasted cauliflower on one side and a mound of arugula on the other.

Place the fish directly on top of the arugula, top with pesto, chopped pistachio and a squeeze of lime juice.

Season to taste and serve immediately.

Recipe from the paperback edition of The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer by Tom Brady.