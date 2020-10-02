Pumpkin soup is maybe the perfect fall recipe, isn't it? What could be more comforting and more seasonal than this favorite squash, blended and pureed? Well, a roasted pumpkin soup that also has another fall favorite: sweet potato. In this recipe, pumpkin and sweet potatoes contrast well against a bright pecan pomegranate salsa. Served as an appetizer or side, this soup is a great way to elevate your Thanksgiving menu.

A palette of beautiful fall colors, this dish is the easiest way to turn dinner at home into a restuarant experience. The light and comforting soup is just one of many pumpkin recipes that go beyond the traditional pie.

After roasting the pumpkin and sweet potatoes, blend the combination on high with chicken stock, and Parmesan cheese until it's smooth. Top the soup with the homemade pecan pomegranate salsa before serving.

Whether you serve the dish for Thanksgiving or as a simple weeknight dinner, this recipe is one of the best soups you can make for a fall meal at home.

Roasted Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup with Pecan Pomegranate Salsa

For the roasted pumpkin and sweet potato soup:

1 pound sugar pumpkin, seeds removed and quartered

3 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 heaping cup chopped leeks

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 large carrots, grated

2 teaspoons chopped thyme

1 1/2 tablespoon chopped rosemary

3 1/2 cups chicken stock

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

For the pecan pomegranate salsa:

1/3 cup toasted pecan pieces

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

1/3 cup pomegranate arils

1/2 small shallot, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil or pecan oil

1/2 teaspoon maple syrup

Pinch salt and pepper

Directions:

For the roasted pumpkin and sweet potato soup:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Place pumpkin quarters on a baking sheet.

Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Place the sweet potato chunks on a separate baking sheet.

Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and sprinkle with a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Toss to evenly coat.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the pumpkin and sweet potatoes are fork tender. Remove and set aside.

Once the pumpkin is cool enough to handle, remove the fleshy center, discarding the outer peel.

While the pumpkin and sweet potatoes roast, heat remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add leek and grated carrots.

Sprinkle with a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Cook, stirring often, until tender, about 4 minutes.

Add garlic, rosemary, and thyme.

Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes.

Transfer to a blender.

Add sweet potatoes, pumpkin, chicken stock, and Parmesan cheese.

Blend on high until smooth.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer the soup back to the pot.

Cook on medium-low heat until warmed through, about 10 minutes.

Serve topped with pecan pomegranate salsa.

For the pecan pomegranate salsa:

To make the pecan pomegranate salsa, add all ingredients to a small bowl; toss to combine.

Courtesy of American Pecans