Recipes You Need to Cook This Week: September 9–15

In some places the air may still be thick with post-hurricane humidity and the daily temperature highs and lows may still be trying to figure themselves out, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t more than ready for fall to begin. In spite of the seasonally erratic weather, pumpkin spice is emerging from its annual hibernation and farmers markets are finally being filled with early autumn squash alongside the last ears of corn and the rest of the end-of-summer produce.

30 Fabulous Pasta Dishes for Fall

Get your first fall fix with meals that incorporate autumnal produce, but do so in a lighter way by making meals more appropriate for the warm weather that many are still experiencing. The five recipes we’ve selected this week are comforting but not heavy and will satisfy an array of appetites. Make one or all of these recipes throughout the week and enjoy the flavors of fall in dishes that a perfectly suited to unseasonably mild weather!

Sage, Green Apple, and Aged Cheddar Tart





Helene Dujardin

Grab a bag of local apples and whip up this easy-peasy tart in a matter of minutes. It’s the perfect autumn nibble to serve with a glass of wine or cider — and when served warm, the cheese is unctuously oozy. If you want to make this a whole meal, a simple side salad is all you need!

Maple Dijon Salmon Skewers





Sitka Salmon Shares

Forget pumpkin spice — to many, fall is all about maple. These easy salmon skewers are quick to prepare, and they taste amazing. If the weather is nice, why not fire up the grill for some end-of-season alfresco cooking?

Mandarin Chicken With Giant Couscous and Charred Broccoli





Catherine Phipps

Here’s a fantastic chicken recipe that is perfect for a hectic weekday dinner. Simply marinate the chicken in the morning and throw everything in the oven that evening. Couscous is even easier to prepare, just toast it in a pot, add water and cook for 15 minutes.

Lentils With Brown Rice and Feta





Martha Pesa

Lentil and brown rice are packed with protein, so this makes for a perfect meat-free meal, but it’s also a great side that will go with almost anything. Serve it warm, enjoy cold leftovers the next day, add your favorite vegetables or leave out the ones you dislike— this really is a wonderfully versatile dish.

Salted Caramel Blondies





Chobani

We all need something sweet every now and then, right? These incredibly decadent salted caramel blondies are sinfully delicious but have a great tang that cuts through the sweetness thanks to Greek yogurt — which is why they are definitely on our list of fall recipes we can’t wait to make!