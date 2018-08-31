Recipes You Need to Cook This Week: September 2-8

We have finally made it through August, though the heat is still in the air, albeit in a more sporadic and unpredictable way. The cool breeze and crimson tones of autumn are within reach — finally we can begin planning fall menus and anticipate an array of seasonal arrivals.

50 Fall Recipes We Can’t Wait to Make

For many, the first week of September is also the first week back at school. In the flurry of buying stationery, uniforms, textbooks and various other scholastic paraphernalia, what to cook for dinner can be the furthest thing from one’s mind. Not to worry! These five recipes will help you get delicious food on the table with ease!

Blackberry Orange Puffy Pancake





Erin Scott

If you are looking for something sweet to start the day, this is the perfect weekend breakfast! It’s tasty and beautiful, and you don’t need to stand over a griddle flipping individual pancakes.

Rainbow of Carrots Salad With Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette





Svitlana Flom

This salad is crisp and simply gorgeous, and it makes the most of that last-of-the-summer produce you still may be able to find at local farmers markets.

Orecchiette With Turkey and Broccoli





Maya Visnyei

Here’s one that’s perfect for those busy weeknights when dinnertime seems to come out of nowhere. This tasty pasta dish will appease all palates, so you won’t have to make anything for those fussy eaters.

Mussels With Cream, Chorizo, Garlic, and Flat-Leaf Parsley





Tara Fisher

For a more grown-up meal that’s still incredibly simple, look no further than this recipe. Mussels take no time at all to cook, and the combination of cream, spicy chorizo, garlic and parsley is unbeatable.

Cherry Coconut Oatmeal Bars





Butter & Type

If you see some end-of-season cherries, snap them up and make these cherry coconut oatmeal bars. They’re the perfect way to satisfy any sweet cravings and are also one of many foods that are perfect for your child’s lunchbox!