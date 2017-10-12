Orecchiette with Turkey And Broccoli

Whatever your dinnertime problems are, this dinner is the answer. It’s fast (the longest part is waiting for the water to boil), there’s as much vitamin C–rich broccoli as pasta, and it’s so simple that there’s very little for kids to push back against. You’ll have to restrain yourself from making it more than once a week.— Ceri Marsh, author of The School Year Survival Cookbook
GET AHEAD Save 5 minutes by doing the vegetable prep the night before or the morning of the meal. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package directions, about 10 minutes. Set a timer for 2 minutes before the pasta will be done—that’s when you’re going to add the broccoli.
Meanwhile, warm the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, onion, fennel seeds and chili flakes (if using) and cook, stirring now and then, for about 3 minutes. Add the turkey and cook, while breaking it up, for another 5 minutes, until the meat is browned and almost cooked through.
Add the broccoli to the cooking pasta and cook for 2 minutes. Drain the pasta and broccoli and then add them to the skillet. Toss everything together well. Add the stock and toss more. Taste and add salt and pepper. Serve in a big bowl with Parmesan on top.
Recipe excerpted with permission from The School Year Survival Cookbook by Laura Keogh and Ceri Marsh (Random House, 2017)