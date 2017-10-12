Orecchiette with Turkey And Broccoli

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package directions, about 10 minutes. Set a timer for 2 minutes before the pasta will be done—that’s when you’re going to add the broccoli.

Meanwhile, warm the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, onion, fennel seeds and chili flakes (if using) and cook, stirring now and then, for about 3 minutes. Add the turkey and cook, while breaking it up, for another 5 minutes, until the meat is browned and almost cooked through.

Add the broccoli to the cooking pasta and cook for 2 minutes. Drain the pasta and broccoli and then add them to the skillet. Toss everything together well. Add the stock and toss more. Taste and add salt and pepper. Serve in a big bowl with Parmesan on top.

Recipe excerpted with permission from The School Year Survival Cookbook by Laura Keogh and Ceri Marsh (Random House, 2017)