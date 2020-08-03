As the final months of summer draw closer, you're probably trying to fire up the grill as much as possible. But don't rush out to the grocery store if you've run out of steak and burgers, watermelon is a great substitute for any grilled protein.

Not only is grilled watermelon a great alternative to perfectly grilled steaks, it's also the perfect option for your vegetarian friends. When topped with homemade walnut gremolata, grilled watermelon can also be the ideal companion to cold dishes, summer salsas and more.

Ready in just 18 minutes, this dish is made with watermelon, white balsamic vinegar, lemon juice and a variety of seasonings. After cutting and marinating the watermelon steaks, grill the fruit on high heat for about four minutes on each side, brushing with leftover marinade.

Just serve the watermelon steaks with the marinade and homemade walnut gremolata and bam, you'll have a new and easy crowd favorite. Once the watermelon steaks are grilled, try these recipes for delicious grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and more.

Grilled Watermelon Steaks with Walnut Gremolata

Ingredients

1/2 small seedless watermelon

1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Organic Crushed Rosemary

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

1/4 cup finely chopped toasted walnuts

1/4 cup finely chopped parsley

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

Directions

Cut 4 (1-inch thick) half-moon slices of watermelon. Reserve any remaining watermelon for another use. Mix vinegar, oil, lemon juice, rosemary, salt and pepper in small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons for drizzling grilled watermelon. Place watermelon steaks in glass dish. Add remaining marinade. Refrigerate 20 minutes, turning watermelon halfway through marinating time.

Meanwhile, for the Walnut Gremolata, mix walnuts, parsley and lemon peel in small bowl. Set aside. Remove watermelon steaks from marinade. Reserve leftover marinade for brushing watermelon during grilling.

Grill watermelon steaks over high heat 2 to 4 minutes per side or until grill marks appear, brushing with leftover marinade.

To serve, cut watermelon steaks in half. Drizzle with reserved 2 tablespoons marinade. Sprinkle with Walnut Gremolata.

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick