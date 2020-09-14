There are plenty of delicious desserts you can create by using a boxed cake mix, one of them being the popular dump cake that is an easy dessert with five ingredients or fewer.

The Most Iconic Dessert in Every State

This dump cake recipe has a seasonal twist. Using popular fall flavors, this recipe requires canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice along with vanilla pudding and cake mix. And if you’d like, you can even drizzle frosting on top.

Don’t just settle for pies during the holidays, try one of these other great recipes made from canned pumpkin.

Pumpkin Pudding Dump Cake

Servings: 12

Ingredients

1 box (4-serving size) Jell-O vanilla instant pudding & pie filling mix

1 1/2 cup milk or 1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk

1 box Betty Crocker Super Moist yellow cake mix

1/2 cup pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix), from 15-oz can

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/4 cup Betty Crocker Rich & Creamy cream cheese frosting, as drizzle per tip, if desired

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray bottom and sides of 13-by-9-inch pan with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, beat pudding mix and milk with whisk for about 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cake mix, pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice until well mixed. Spread batter evenly in pan (mixture will be thick).

Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out almost clean. Cool at least 15 minutes before serving.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker