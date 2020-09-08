Pumpkin pudding dump cake

Adding some seasonal flavors to a classic dump cake. This recipe uses canned pumpkin, pudding and boxed cake mix to make this simple and easy cake that the whole family will enjoy.
Notes
If desired, sprinkle with 1/2 cup chopped pecans before baking.
To add a cream cheese frosting drizzle: In a small microwavable bowl, microwave frosting uncovered on High 5 to 10 seconds or until thin enough to drizzle. Drizzle on top of the cake.
Ingredients
- 1 box (4-serving size) Jell-O™ vanilla instant pudding & pie filling mix
- 1 1/2 Cup milk or 1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk
- 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ yellow cake mix
- 1/2 Cup pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix), from 15-oz can
- 2 Teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1/4 Cup Betty Crocker™ Rich & Creamy cream cheese frosting, as drizzle per tip, if desired
Directions
Heat oven to 350°F. Spray bottom and sides of 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, beat pudding mix and milk with whisk about 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cake mix, pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice until well mixed. Spread batter evenly in pan (mixture will be thick).
Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out almost clean. Cool at least 15 minutes before serving.