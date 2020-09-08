Pumpkin pudding dump cake

Heat oven to 350°F. Spray bottom and sides of 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, beat pudding mix and milk with whisk about 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cake mix, pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice until well mixed. Spread batter evenly in pan (mixture will be thick).

Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out almost clean. Cool at least 15 minutes before serving.