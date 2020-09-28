Loaded with crispy hash browns, perfectly plump corn and melted cheddar cheese, this loaded potato soup is a great comfort recipe to make ahead and freeze for a weeknight.

Slow Cooker Soups and Stews for Cooler Weather

The best part about fall recipes is that they're typically super easy to make. This soup takes just five minutes to prepare and is the perfect appetizer to serve during Thanksgiving or for a weeknight dinner dish.

To make the recipe, start by mixing the potatoes, stock and cream cheese in a slow cooker. Cook the soup on high for four hours, stirring in the corn during the last 15 minutes.

Once the soup is done cooking, stir in the cheddar cheese and serve with chopped green onion and crumbled bacon. And if you liked this recipe, you're guaranteed to enjoy more of our Crock-Pot recipes that will save your life on a weeknight.

Creamy Potato and Corn Soup

Ingredients

1 pound frozen diced hash brown potatoes

3 cups chicken stock

8 ounces cream cheese, cubed

1 tablespoon McCormick Himalayan Pink Salt with Black Pepper and Garlic All Purpose Seasoning

16 ounces frozen whole kernel corn

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions

Mix potatoes, stock, cream cheese and Seasoning in 6-quart slow cooker.

Cover the slow cooker.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH, stirring in corn during the last 15 minutes of cooking.

Stir in shredded cheese until smooth.

Ladle into soup bowls.

Garnish with additional shredded cheese, sliced green onions and crumbled bacon, if desired.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick