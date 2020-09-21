creamy potato and corn soup

Mix potatoes, stock, cream cheese and Seasoning in 6-quart slow cooker.

Cover the slow cooker.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH, stirring in corn during the last 15 minutes of cooking.

Stir in shredded cheese until smooth.

Ladle into soup bowls.

Garnish with additional shredded cheese, sliced green onions and crumbled bacon, if desired.