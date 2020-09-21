  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Creamy Potato and Corn Soup

September 21, 2020 | 12:00pm
Easy to prep and delicious to eat
Courtesy of McCormick

This soup is easy to prep and delicious to eat. It only takes 5 minutes to prep and then you can throw it in the slow cooker to let it cook and simmer.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h and 5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
7
Servings
288
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound frozen diced hash brown potatoes
  • 3 Cups Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, cubed
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Himalayan Pink Salt with Black Pepper and Garlic All Purpose Seasoning
  • 16 Ounces frozen whole kernel corn
  • 1/2 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions

Mix potatoes, stock, cream cheese and Seasoning in 6-quart slow cooker.

Cover the slow cooker.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH, stirring in corn during the last 15 minutes of cooking.

Stir in shredded cheese until smooth.

Ladle into soup bowls.

Garnish with additional shredded cheese, sliced green onions and crumbled bacon, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings7
Calories Per Serving288
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated8g42%
Cholesterol47mg16%
Protein10g20%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A148µg16%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.3%
Vitamin B60.3mg26%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.6%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.7%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium105mg10%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)49µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)49µg12%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg22%
Phosphorus196mg28%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium611mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17%
Sodium331mg14%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.5%
Water216gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
