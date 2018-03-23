Forget groundhogs and budding flowers — the appearance of the first yellow chick Peeps on supermarket shelves is as much an indication that spring has arrived as anything else. The many different shapes and flavors make their way into Easter baskets, Easter desserts, and even the occasional marshmallow eating contest. In short, come Easter, it’s hard not to notice the arrival of Peeps, and it’s even harder not to rejoice!

For the 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Peeps gallery, click here.

Although Peeps are available in their various festive forms throughout the year, it seems that both Peeps lovers and Peeps haters succumb most strongly to their temptation over the Easter period, when the snacks’ pastel colors and iconic chick and bunny shapes are most fitting. Originally made by the Rodda Candy Company and acquired by Just Born in 1953, Peeps have remained remarkably unchanged over the years, though the manufacturing process is somewhat more streamlined and the shape has been slightly altered over the years.

But how much do you really know about the iconic marshmallow treats? Read on to discover 15 things you didn’t know about Peeps.