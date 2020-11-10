Pecan pie is one of the most popular desserts in America. The blend of caramelized sugar and chopped pecan blend creates a sweet yet nutty and creamy yet crunchy combination that is beloved across the South. If pecan pie isn't a classic in your home during the holidays, this is the year to finally add the delicious confection to the mix.

Sure pumpkin and apple pie are treasured desserts, but there's something incredibly soul satisfying about the sticky sweet filling of pecan pie. And don't we all need a little something extra comforting this year? The dessert is easily made with common pantry staples like flour, butter and corn syrup, which are elevated by the crunchy pecan topping.

For this recipe, you'll make the pie crust from scratch, but if you're low on time, store-bought crust works fine too. Pie crust is also one of those Thanksgiving dishes you can make ahead and freeze, so you can whip this pie up on two separate days.

After you get the crust situation settled, it's time for the moneymaker: the filling. To create a classic pecan pie, combine butter, sugar, corn syrup, salt and vanilla in a bowl and mix well. Then beat the eggs and add them to the corn syrup mixture. Pour the mixture into the pie shell and top with the pecan halves. Bake the dessert for about 40 minutes or until the filling has set firm and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Pecan pie is a timeless crowd favorite across America, especially in the South. But, if you're looking for something beyond pecan pie, here are more of the best pie recipes for the holiday season.

Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

For the pie crust:

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup water

2 cups (minus 3 tablespoons) shortening

5 cups white flour

For the pie filling:

1/3 cup melted butter

1 cup sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 eggs

1 1/2 cup pecan halves

Directions

For the pie crust:

Dissolve the salt in the water and set aside.

Cut the vegetable shortening into the flour, working the mixture thoroughly until it is crumbly.

Add salt water to the mixture and continue to work the dough until the water is absorbed.

Add several tablespoons of flour and continue to work the dough until it pulls cleanly away from your hands.

Ball the dough up into three balls.

Put them in plastic baggies and freeze them till you need them. To use immediately, refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. The dough is rolled out the easiest when it is chilled.

If frozen, to use the dough, set it out on the counter to thaw for 3–4 hours or set in your refrigerator overnight.

For the filling:

Combine the butter, sugar, corn syrup, salt and vanilla in a bowl: mix well.

Beat the eggs until very light.

Add to corn syrup mixture.

Pour into pie shell.

Arrange the pecan halves on top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until the filling is set and a knife inserted comes out clean.