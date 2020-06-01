There's no denying that once in a while, fast food is something you just crave. And now you don't even need to leave your house to get the goods. Bring the ultimate dining experience to your home with this Panda Express orange chicken recipe.

Panda Express is a food court staple, and its famous chicken is one of the main reasons why. The chicken is perfectly fried to a nice golden brown, while the sauce is delicately seasoned with garlic, red pepper flakes and ginger.

This cult classic has a tall list of ingredients, but most them are things you can find in your pantry. Making the orange chicken is a multi-step process that takes over an hour to prepare and cook. The chicken is topped with hand-made sauce after being seasoned and cooked in oil for about six minutes.

The best part about this recipe is that it brings one of the best fast food dishes right to your couch. And if you thought this recipe was delicious, then you have to try more fast food copy cat recipes for Chipotle, Taco Bell and more.

Panda Express Orange Chicken

Ingredients

For the chicken:

2 pounds boneless, skinless dark meat chicken

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 egg

1 cup cornstarch

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons neutral oil

6 cups neutral oil, for frying

For the sauce:

1 tablespoon neutral oil

1/4 teaspoon chili flakes

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ginger, minced

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup distilled white vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Directions

For the chicken:

On a cutting board, cut chicken into 1x1-inch cubes; set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine salt, pepper, cornstarch and flour. Whisk to combine.

Add egg, water and 2 tablespoons oil until the mixture reaches the consistency of pancake batter.

Add the chicken to the batter and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Heat oil in a wok or heavy bottom pot until it reaches 350 degees.

Gently add the chicken to the oil and cook for 5-6 minutes, until lightly golden brown.

Remove chicken from the oil and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

For the sauce:

Set a heavy-bottomed pot over medium high heat; add the oil.

Once the oil begins to shimmer, add the red pepper flakes, ginger and garlic. Cook for 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Be careful not to burn the garlic!

Add sugar and brown sugar, stir to combine.

Add in the orange juice and stir constantly until the sugars begin to dissolve in the liquid.

Add in the vinegar and soy sauce; stir to combine.

In a separate small bowl, add the cornstarch and water together and whisk to combine. Add this mixture to the pot and stir.

Continue to cook and reduce the sauce until it reaches a consistency of maple syrup.

Add in the fried chicken to the sauce and stir until all the chicken is covered in sauce. Finish by stirring in the sesame oil.