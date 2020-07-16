When hosting a backyard cookout, convenience is key, which is why side dishes are often an easy pasta salad or salsa. But sometimes you just need a hearty dip. Luckily, this beefy seven-layer dip is easy to make and only requires one pan.

If you want to cut down on dishes but you're still hoping to host a stellar party, this is the dip for you. Layers of sausage, corn, sour cream and cheese are mixed together and seasoned to perfection in one non-stick skillet.

After cooking the beef for about 10 minutes, top it with tomatoes, beans, corn, chiles and jalepeno peppers and bake for an additional 20 minutes. Once it's done top it with some of the world's greatest hot sauce and get started on grilling your chicken, steak and more.

And while this recipe is quite easy to make, if you don't feel like firing up the oven on a hot day, try out more of our easy salsa and dip recipes perfect for summer.

One-Skillet Beefy 7-Layer Dip

Ingredients:

For the Mexican-Style Beef Sausage:

1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons chile powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon chipotle chile powder

For the Dip:

1/2 cup diced sweet onion

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons reduced-fat dairy sour cream

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 cup diced, seeded tomatoes

1 can (15 ounces) no-salt added black beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup frozen corn

1 can (4 ounces) diced mild green chiles

2 fresh jalapeño peppers, trimmed, seeded and diced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chile powder

1 1/2 cups reduced-fat shredded Mexican blend cheese

1 lime, cut into wedges (optional)

Tortilla chips or fresh tortillas (optional)

Directions:

For the Mexican-Style Beef Sausage:

Combine all sausage ingredients in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.

For the Dip:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat large oven-proof non-stick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add onion and oil; cook 5 minutes until onions are soft.

Add Mexican-Style Beef Sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in sour cream and tomato paste.

Top beef with tomatoes, beans, corn, chiles, jalapeno peppers and cilantro. Sprinkle mixture with cumin and chile powder; top with cheese.

Bake in oven 20 minutes or until cheese has melted and is starting to brown. Remove skillet from oven.

Garnish with squeeze of lime, as desired. Serve with chips or tortillas, as desired.

Recipe courtesy of Beef. It's What's for Dinner.