Olive Garden holds a special place in many people’s hearts as a place they could go and enjoy a delicious family dinner. This Italian-themed restaurant may be well-known for its unlimited warm, buttery breadsticks and different varieties of pasta dishes, but it wasn’t always known for that.

Coronavirus and Cooking: Bring Your Restaurant Favorites Home With These Meal Kits

When the restaurant first launched, its original main attraction was unlimited salads. They even included it in the former slogan: “Good Times, Great Salad, Olive Garden.”

As coronavirus restrictions are lifted across the country, restaurants are reopening their doors, but you don’t have to head to your local Olive Garden to get some tasty salad. You can recreate its famous “Jumbo House Salad” right in your own kitchen.

Don’t just settle for plain Romaine lettuce with some tomatoes. Upgrade your salad by first adding olives, onions and pepperoncini. Then top it with some crunchy croutons and freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Finish it off with Olive Garden’s signature salad dressing, which you can pick up during your next run to the grocery store, and then you’re good to go.

Recreating this salad can make dinner at home feel like you’re out at a restaurant. While you’re chowing down on your lunch or dinner, you should find out some interesting facts about Olive Garden you probably didn’t know about.