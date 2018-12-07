This Nutella Christmas Tree Will Win the Holidays

Candy canes, popcorn garlands, holly, mistletoe and reindeer — the holidays really are the most magical time of the year. Parties, entertaining and of course good food go hand in hand with this time of year, with hosts and hostesses turning to Pinterest for endlessly festive inspiration. And one recipe in particularly recently caught Pinterest people’s attention.

The Christmas tree spinach dip breadsticks recipe by It’s Always Autumn took the holiday party crowd by storm and has been pinned more than 400,000 times.

With its festive Christmas tree shape, it’s not hard to see why this whimsical cheese-filled appetizer went viral. At The Daily Meal we even went as far as to make our own version — filled with ricotta, mozzarella, spinach and scallions — to bring our office some holiday cheer and a delicious snack. Then we took things one step further with a sweet Nutella-filled puff pastry rendition, and that’s went the crowd went wild! The reaction was unanimous: This Nutella puff pastry Christmas tree is one of the essential recipes you need to get you through the holidays.