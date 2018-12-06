Nutella Puff Pastry Christmas Tree

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Place one sheet of puff pastry onto a parchment-lined baking tray. With a pizza cutter or knife, lightly trace a simple tree shape (triangle plus stump) onto the dough. Next, spread the filling in a thin, even layer, keeping within the lines to create a tree.

Cover the filling and first sheet of puff pastry with the second sheet and cut away the excess dough (the unfilled outer edges).

Using a ruler as a guide, make horizontal cuts every half inch of so, from the bottom to the top of the tree, being sure to leave an inch of dough uncut in the middle of the tree.

Next, take each cut "branch" of dough and twist it a few times to create spirals of dough — think cheese straws that are connected to the central, uncut "trunk" of the tree. Start at the bottom and work up, finishing with a half twist at the top of the tree.

Take the beaten egg and lightly brush all over the tree.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 20 minutes on a middle rack until golden brown and cooked through. For more even color, you may want to turn the tray once halfway through cooking.

Decorate with assorted berries and a festive dusting of powdered sugar.

Serve immediately and enjoy!