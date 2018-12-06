  1. Home
Nutella Puff Pastry Christmas Tree

By
Editor
Everyone will adore this festive sweet treat
Nutella Puff Pastry Christmas Tree
Jacqui Wedewer/ The Daily Meal
This sweet, Nutella-filled, Christmas tree-shaped puff pastry dessert is the perfect festive treat for the holidays. Nutella and puff pastry — what's not to love?

12
Servings
297
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 sheets of puff pastry, defrosted and ready to use
  • 1/2 Cup Nutella or chocolate-hazelnut spread
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • Mixed berries and powdered sugar (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Place one sheet of puff pastry onto a parchment-lined baking tray. With a pizza cutter or knife, lightly trace a simple tree shape (triangle plus stump) onto the dough. Next, spread the filling in a thin, even layer, keeping within the lines to create a tree.

Cover the filling and first sheet of puff pastry with the second sheet and cut away the excess dough (the unfilled outer edges).

Using a ruler as a guide, make horizontal cuts every half inch of so, from the bottom to the top of the tree, being sure to leave an inch of dough uncut in the middle of the tree.

Next, take each cut "branch" of dough and twist it a few times to create spirals of dough — think cheese straws that are connected to the central, uncut "trunk" of the tree. Start at the bottom and work up, finishing with a half twist at the top of the tree.

Take the beaten egg and lightly brush all over the tree.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 20 minutes on a middle rack until golden brown and cooked through. For more even color, you may want to turn the tray once halfway through cooking.

Decorate with assorted berries and a festive dusting of powdered sugar.

Serve immediately and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
20g
30%
Sugar
7g
N/A
Saturated Fat
8g
38%
Cholesterol
13mg
4%
Protein
4g
8%
Carbs
26g
9%
Vitamin A
6µg
1%
Vitamin E
0.9mg
5.8%
Vitamin K
7µg
6%
Calcium
19mg
2%
Fiber
1g
5%
Folate (food)
9µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
54µg
14%
Folic acid
27µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
9%
Magnesium
15mg
4%
Monounsaturated
9g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
11%
Phosphorus
50mg
7%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
80mg
2%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
11.8%
Sodium
112mg
5%
Sugars, added
7g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
14.5%
Zinc
0.4mg
3.6%
