The holidays are filled with classic American comfort foods, and when it comes to casseroles, there is one that trumps all the rest: green bean casserole. The creamy mixture of condensed soup and canned green beans is a hit year after year. But if you want to take this simple staple dish to the next level, there are a few easy additions you can make to make your canned green bean casserole stand out from the crowd.

Easy Casserole Recipes for the Holiday Season

Sometimes the easiest holiday side dishes are the ones that everyone looks forward to the most. And green bean casserole is no exception. Not only does this recipe check off the "vegetables" box at your Thanksgiving dinner, it's also down right delicious. The gooey and hearty dish is ready in less than one hour — and it'll be gone even faster.

To make the recipe you'll need just six ingredients. In addition to the usual suspects like green beans, half n' half and condensed cream of mushroom soup, this recipe jazzes things up with fresh mushrooms,white wine and crispy onions. Call it a mature spin on a family-friendly classic.

Start by cooking the mushrooms in a skillet with butter until golden brown. Then mix together the soup, cream, wine, mushrooms, beans and one cup of crispy fried onions. Bake the casserole at 350°F for 30 min. Once it's done, top it with the remaining crispy onions and serve it alongside more of our best Thanksgiving recipes.

Deluxe Mushroom Green Bean Casserole

Ingredients

1 ounce sliced fresh mushrooms

2 tablespoons butter

10 1/2 ounces condensed cream of mushroom soup (1 can)

3/4 cups half n' half cream or milk

1 tablespoon white wine

6 cups green beans, cooked

Directions

Cook mushrooms in butter in skillet until golden.

Mix soup, cream, wine, mushrooms, beans and 1 cup Crispy Fried Onions in 2-qt. baking dish.

Bake at 350°F for 30 min. or until hot.

Stir.

Top with remaining onions.

Bake 5 min.

Recipe coutesy of French's