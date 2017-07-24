Meet the Swineapple, This Summer’s Craziest Viral Grilling Creation

What in the world is the swineapple, and where did it come from? An intelligent and educated guess may lead you to conclude that this bizarre creation involves pork and pineapple, a winning combination of flavors that is certainly a great place to start.

This latest barbecue trend comes courtesy of Josh Bush of LaPorte, Texas. In April 2015, Bush shared a photo to the Facebook group “smoking meat low and slow” with a caption that read: “Country style rib stuffed pineapple wrapped in bacon, rack of ribs and bacon wrapped boneless loin.” Though the initial post only got 35 likes and a mere 14 shares, two years later the creation has suddenly taken Pinterest and the internet in general, by storm

It has been christened the swineapple for obvious reasons. And with sweet pineapple stuffed with pork and wrapped in a bacon lattice, it is easy to see why people love this creation.

Bush explained his recipe to Boredom Therapy:

“Shave the pineapple but leave the top and bottom, lay on its side and about an inch in on both sides cut halfway down then with a long blade slice from point to point. Hollow out the desired amount of pineapple.

Season your meat with any of your favorite seasonings. A more course rub is better. Put the cut piece back on. To look like a complete pineapple again. Light dust the pineapple with seasoning. Fully wrap it with thick cut bacon. Not just lay it on top. I set it on the smoker @ 240 and sprayed it with apple juice about every 20-30 minutes to keep the bacon moist and colorful. You can change the meat to boneless chicken thighs and get the same results.

A lot of people have said the pineapple over tenderized the meat when they tried it. I did not personally have that issue but I would check internal temp about 2 hours into smoking. Once you hit 160 it is up to you of when to pull it.”

